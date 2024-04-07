Myria Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Myria token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Myria has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Myria has a market cap of $14.91 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myria alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Myria

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 17,429,230,818 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00924074 USD and is up 4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,772,877.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.