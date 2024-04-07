Narwhal Capital Management Has $437,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc grew its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,981,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,309,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

