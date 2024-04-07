National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

NGG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

Get National Grid alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Grid

National Grid Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

NGG opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. National Grid has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in National Grid by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,260,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,712,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,775,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 23.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,962,000 after purchasing an additional 318,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.