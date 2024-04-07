National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $491.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $226.62 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $486.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.83.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.