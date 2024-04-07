National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $491.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $226.62 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $486.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.83.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

About National Western Life Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

