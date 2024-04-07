New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,592 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Prologis worth $118,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Prologis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Prologis by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $124.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

