New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,315,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191,397 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of AT&T worth $122,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

AT&T stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

