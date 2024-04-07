New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,150 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $35,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $39.65 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

