New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $112.68 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,268 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $112,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $412.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.64. The company has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

