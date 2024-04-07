New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $131.83 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,811 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $131,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $239.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.46 and a 200-day moving average of $216.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.