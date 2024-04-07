New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $159.86 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Caterpillar worth $159,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $379.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $381.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.