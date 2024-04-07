New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $35.97 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,506 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $35,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $69.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.