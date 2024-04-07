New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $39.26 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,351 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $39,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.