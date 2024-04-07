New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $42.25 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 468,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $42,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

