New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,942 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Travelers Companies worth $42,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $230.89 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

