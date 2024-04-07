New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,592 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Prologis worth $118,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 11,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 27,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $124.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

