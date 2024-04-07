New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $33,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Global Payments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,777,000 after purchasing an additional 76,606 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Global Payments by 148.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,693,000 after purchasing an additional 293,550 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

