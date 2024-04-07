New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,478 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $110,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $455.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

