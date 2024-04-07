New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,014 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $43,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 48,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

