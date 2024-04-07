New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,422 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,493 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,422 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of American Express worth $112,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $222.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

