New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 28,826 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,826 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $42,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $726,454,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE DHI opened at $158.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average of $136.02. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

