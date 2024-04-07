New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 31,366 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,366 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of International Business Machines worth $145,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Boit C F David grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 3,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.29. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

