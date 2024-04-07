New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,764 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $47,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $519.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

