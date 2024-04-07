New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,882 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $40,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Charter Communications by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,570,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.67.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $267.49 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.92 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.25 and a 200-day moving average of $365.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

