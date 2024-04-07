New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 55,419 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,419 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $93,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.99 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.