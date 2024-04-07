New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,123 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $44,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.57.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AMP opened at $434.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.85 and a 1-year high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

