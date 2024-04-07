New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,731 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of IQVIA worth $43,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $241.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.39.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

