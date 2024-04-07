New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,777 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $37,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

