New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 72,001 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,001 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $100,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHW stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

