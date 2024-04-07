New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,888 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Ecolab worth $43,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.76.

ECL stock opened at $227.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $231.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

