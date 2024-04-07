New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 20,488 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $101,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

