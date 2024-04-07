New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $48,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $250.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

