New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,688 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of General Mills worth $33,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $69.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

