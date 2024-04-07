NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $45.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Marathon Capitl reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NEP stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $64.43. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.26%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $144,506,000 after buying an additional 774,665 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,910,977 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after buying an additional 327,641 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after buying an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after buying an additional 2,230,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.