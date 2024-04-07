Nexxen International (NEXN) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) is one of 114 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nexxen International to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International -6.47% 2.94% 1.80% Nexxen International Competitors -152.83% -42.51% -9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexxen International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $331.99 million -$21.49 million -34.80 Nexxen International Competitors $8.87 billion $1.93 billion 52.15

Risk and Volatility

Nexxen International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International’s peers have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nexxen International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nexxen International Competitors 1027 4393 10120 287 2.61

Nexxen International presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.47%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.01%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nexxen International beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

