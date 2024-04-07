Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.18

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and traded as low as $10.00. Nikon shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1,617 shares traded.

Nikon Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 4.27%. Analysts expect that Nikon Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.