Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 499,685 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 111.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $40,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.65.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

USB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. 4,580,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,664,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

