Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,684,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.66. 39,352,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,936,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

