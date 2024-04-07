Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $197,760,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 365,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 78,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.39. 41,234,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,882,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.40. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.