Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $130,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.95.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $477.15. 2,457,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,437. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.52. The company has a market cap of $445.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.97 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

