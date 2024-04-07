Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $33,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $390,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.15. 862,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.25. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

