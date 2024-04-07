Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,132 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $32,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The Cigna Group stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,451. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

