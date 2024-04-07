Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,543 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.28. 2,226,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.22.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

