NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $33,538.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $33,538.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock valued at $127,161. Company insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

