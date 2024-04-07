Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is currently -666.56%.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 778.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 981.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

