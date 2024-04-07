Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Ocugen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $469.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.51. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocugen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ocugen by 11,550.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34,536 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ocugen by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.