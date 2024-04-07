Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $16.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $604.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.87 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 572,257 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 496,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 420,215 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter worth $4,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 201.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 269,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.