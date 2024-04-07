Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.07.

Olin stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

