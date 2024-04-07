Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Shares of ONCY opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

