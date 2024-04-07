Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONCT shares. StockNews.com raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

ONCT stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,029.17% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oncternal Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert James Wills acquired 6,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $58,630.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,630.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.