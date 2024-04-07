One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 14,827 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 41,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,557 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.